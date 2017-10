Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners LP

* Hi-Crush Partners LP resumes distribution for the third quarter of 2017 and announces unit buyback program

* Hi Crush Partners LP - ‍board of directors also approved a unit buyback program of up to $100 million​

* Hi Crush Partners LP - ‍board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 per unit on all common units​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: