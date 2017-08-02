FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q2 earnings per share $0.18
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q2 earnings per share $0.18

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners Lp

* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $135.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hi Crush Partners-‍partnership reiterated guidance for FY CAPEX in range of $115 to $125 million related to construction of Kermit facility​ among others

* Hi Crush Partners Lp - ‍for Q3 of 2017, partnership expects sales volumes to increase to 2.4 to 2.6 million tons​

* Hi Crush Partners Lp - ‍pricing is also expected to increase sequentially​ in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

