BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q2 earnings per share $0.18

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners Lp
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $135.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hi Crush Partners-partnership reiterated guidance for FY CAPEX in range of $115 to $125 million related to construction of Kermit facility among others
* Hi Crush Partners Lp - for Q3 of 2017, partnership expects sales volumes to increase to 2.4 to 2.6 million tons
* Hi Crush Partners Lp - pricing is also expected to increase sequentially in Q3