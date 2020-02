Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hi-P International Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$1.37 BILLION VERSUS S$1.40 BILLION

* COVID-19 HAS IMPACTED MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN CHINA THROUGH GOVERNMENT MANDATED CLOSURE OF OUR FACTORIES FROM 3 TO 9 FEB

* EXPECTS LOWER REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR 1H2020 AS COMPARED TO 1H2019

* GROUP EXPECTS HIGHER REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR 2H2020 AS COMPARED TO 1H2020

* GROUP EXPECTS HIGHER REVENUE AND LOWER PROFIT FOR FY2020 AS COMPARED TO FY2019