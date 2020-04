April 9 (Reuters) - Hi-P International Ltd:

* GOT APPROVAL FOR EXEMPTION OF SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AT PREMISE AT 11 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS PARK, SINGAPORE

* CO WILL BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS FROM 7 APRIL 2020 TO 4 MAY 2020

* UNIT SOUTH EAST ASIA MOULDING COMPANY PTE. CEASING PRODUCTION DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY