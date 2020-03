March 30 (Reuters) - Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$569.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$278.2 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$5.58 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.66 BILLION

* GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL INEVITABLY BE AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020