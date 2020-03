March 18 (Reuters) - Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd :

* THERE IS RISK THAT CO MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ANNOUNCE PRELIM AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR FY2019 BEFORE END OF MARCH 2020

* DIFFICULT TO PREDICT EXTENT TO WHICH BUSINESS OF GROUP MAY BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)