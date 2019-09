BRIEF-HIAG H1 Loss Of CHF 43.4 Mln

Sept 2 (Reuters) - HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* H1 LOSS OF CHF 43.4 MILLION DUE TO ROHNER AG PRATTELN BANKRUPTCY AND HIAG DATA

* H1 PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 7.7% TO CHF 30.4 MILLION

* H1 REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FURTHER EXPANDED TO CHF 1.51 BILLION

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND WAIVER FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* HAS ALREADY DECIDED TODAY TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 23 APRIL 2020 THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID

* HIAG DATA RESTRUCTURING SHOULD RESULT IN MAXIMUM IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS OF CHF 42 MILLION FOR 2019 FY

* HIAG EXPECTS HIAG DATA TO INCUR OPERATING COSTS OF AROUND CHF 10 MILLION IN SECOND HALF OF 2019