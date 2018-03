BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien FY EBITDA Up At CHF 73.1 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* DIVIDEND PER OUTSTANDING SHARE INCREASED TO CHF 3.80

* FY COLLECTED PROPERTY INCOME ROSE BY 6.5% TO CHF 55.8 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 52.4 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME UP BY 23.9% TO CHF 57.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 46.4 MILLION)

* EXPECTING A GOOD 2018 BUSINESS YEAR AND AIMING FOR A FURTHER INCREASE IN PROPERTY INCOME

* FY ANNUALISED PROPERTY INCOME 3.5% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR AT CHF 56.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 54.2 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA CHF 73.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 56.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)