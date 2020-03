March 16 (Reuters) - HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* FY CHF 70.7 MILLION LOSS DUE TO ROHNER BANKRUPTCY AND RESTRUCTURING OF HIAG DATA

* PROPOSAL TO FOREGO DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL 2019

* EXPECTS TO INCREASE ANNUALISED PROPERTY INCOME IN FISCAL YEAR 2020 WITH COMPLETION OF FURTHER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Source text: bit.ly/2QkS0um Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)