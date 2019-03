March 18 (Reuters) - HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* FY DIVIDEND PER OUTSTANDING SHARE INCREASED TO CHF 3.90

* RESULT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 WITH AN INCREASE OF 5.9% TO CHF 60.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 57.5 MILLION)

* FY COLLECTED PROPERTY INCOME UP BY 4.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 58.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 55.8 MILLION)

* AIMS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS PROPERTY INCOME IN 2019