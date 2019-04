April 29 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* MARTIN DURCHSCHLAG WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HIAG FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* FELIX GRISARD, PRESIDENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WILL TAKE OVER INTERIM CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NEGOTIATIONS FOR SUCCESSION IN MANAGEMENT ARE ON TRACK