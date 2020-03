BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Says Its Board Decided To Streamline Structure Of Management

March 9 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF ONLY THREE MEMBERS, CEO, CFO AND GENERAL COUNSEL

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG DECIDED TO STREAMLINE STRUCTURE OF ITS MANAGEMENT

* EXTENDED EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL BE ABOLISHED

* HEADS OF SITE DEVELOPMENT AND HEAD OF PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WILL NOW BE DESIGNATED AS MEMBERS OF MANAGEMEN

* TASKS AND COMPETENCIES OF FORMER MEMBERS OF EXTENDED EXECUTIVE BOARD REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY THIS CHANGE

* CHANGE IN ORGANISATION WILL BE INTRODUCED RETROACTIVELY AS OF 1 JANUARY 2020

* HIAG INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY ITS ORGANIZATION AND CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON EXPANSION OF ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO Source text : bit.ly/3cJjFPc Further company coverage: