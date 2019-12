Dec 27 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR JOINT MARKETING OF IT INFRASTRUCTURES WITH TARCHINI GROUP AND BEELASTIC

* COOPERATION WILL START AFTER TRANSFER OF NETWORK SUPPLIER CONTRACTS IN Q1 OF 2020

* HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING - AS PLANNED, HIAG WILL CONTINUE RESTRUCTURING AND REFOCUSING OF HIAG DATA