Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hiap Hoe Ltd

* Announces ‍proposed acquisition of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Golden Bay Realty (Private) Limited​

* ‍Acquisition is expected to contribute positively to company’s EPS for FY ending 31 December 2017​

* Deal for S$162.0 million