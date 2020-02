Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hiap Hoe Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$16.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF S$13.3 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON OVERALL ECONOMY AND ON PERFORMANCE OF HOTEL SECTOR