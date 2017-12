Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc:

* HIBBETT SPORTS-‍ON NOV. 30, CO EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BETWEEN CO,ITS UNITS, REGIONS BANK​

* HIBBETT SPORTS INC - ‍AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MILLION AND IS EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 30, 2017 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source text (bit.ly/2BBM2wn) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)