BRIEF-Hibbett Sports Q4 EPS $0.51

March 16 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 SALES $266.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $262.5 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65 TO $1.95

* ‍ONE-TIME GAIN OF $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4 DUE TO SALE OF TEAM DIVISION​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN RANGE OF -1.0% TO 2.0%​

* ‍APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES​ IN 2019

* SEES 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN RANGE OF -1.0% TO 2.0%

* SEES ‍ FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $20.0 MILLION TO $25.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MILLION TO $50.0 MILLION​ IN 2019

* SEES ‍ IMPROVEMENT IN GROSS MARGIN RATE IN RANGE OF 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS IN FISCAL 2019​

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AS EXPECTED, RECENT TAX REFORM LEGISLATION DID NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON EARNINGS IN Q4​

* ‍ONE-TIME BENEFIT OF $0.08 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4 DUE TO 53(RD) WEEK IN FISCAL 2018​