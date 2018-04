April 27 (Reuters) - Hibbett Sports Inc:

* SAYS ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MILLION AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019

* SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2I1LSlr) Further company coverage: