Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hibernia Bancorp Inc:

* HIBERNIA BANCORP INC - UNION SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION AND HIBERNIA BANCORP SIGN MERGER AGREEMENT

* HIBERNIA BANCORP INC - UNION WILL ACQUIRE HIBERNIA BANCORP, HIBERNIA BANK, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $32.00 PER SHARE

* HIBERNIA BANCORP INC - TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $28.2 MILLION