BRIEF-HICL complets two UK investments totalling 16.3 mln stg

April 27 (Reuters) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :

* NEW INVESTMENTS

* DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS BBE LIMITED (“DTP”), IN WHICH HICL GROUP HOLDS A 50 % INTEREST, WILL ACQUIRE TRANSMISSION ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH BURBO BANK EXTENSION WINDFARM LOCATED IN LIVERPOOL BAY

* HICL’S EXISTING JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WITH KAJIMA PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED, IN WHICH HICL GROUP HOLDS A 75% INTEREST, HAS ACQUIRED BELFAST METROPOLITAN COLLEGE PFI PROJECT ( “PROJECT”) FROM TITANIC PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT GROUP

* HICL GROUP'S TOTAL INVESTMENT IN TWO ACQUISITIONS WAS £16.3M, WHICH WAS FUNDED FROM HICL'S CASH RESOURCES