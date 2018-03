March 26 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd :

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED AN INCREMENTAL 45% INTEREST IN PRIORITY SCHOOLS BUILDING PROGRAMME NORTH EAST BATCH PROJECT FROM GALLIFORD TRY PLC​

* ‍CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY £9M WAS FUNDED FROM HICL’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF THIS TRANSACTION, HICL NOW HOLDS A 90% INTEREST IN PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)