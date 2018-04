April 30 (Reuters) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :

* DISPOSAL OF AN INVESTMENT

* ENTERED AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS 100% EQUITY, SUBORDINATED DEBT INTEREST IN HIGHLAND SCHOOLS PPP2 PROJECT FOR £56.2M

* PROFIT ON DISPOSAL, AFTER COSTS, REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF £9.7M OVER DIRECTORS’ VALUATION OF £46.5M AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* HICL EXPECTS TO REDEPLOY PROCEEDS INTO ACCRETIVE INVESTMENTS AND COMPANY WOULD CONSIDER FURTHER SELECTIVE DISPOSALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: