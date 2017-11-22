FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HICL says net asset value per share 151.6 pence at end-Sept.
November 22, 2017 / 7:08 AM

BRIEF-HICL says net asset value per share 151.6 pence at end-Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd

* Says net asset value per share was 151.6 pence at Sept. 30.​

* Annualised NAV total return of 8.9 percent for period​.

* Remains on target to deliver aggregate dividends of 7.85 pence a share for current financial year​.

* New dividend guidance for financial year ending March 31 2020 of 8.25 pence a share​.

* Expects acquisition activity for remainder of financial year to be muted.

* Optimistic that opportunities will arise to add value to existing portfolio​ in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
