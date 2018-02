Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF ITS £400M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR A FURTHER THREE YEARS​

* SAYS ‍FACILITY HAS BEEN AGREED ON IMPROVED TERMS FOR COMPANY, INCLUDING A REDUCED MARGIN OF 1.65% OVER LIBOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)