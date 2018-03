March 13 (Reuters) - HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA:

* HIDDN ENTERS INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH FUJITSU

* FUJITSU CAN NOW FORMALLY SELL AND DELIVER FUJITSU PC’S AND NOTEBOOKS WITH EMBEDDED HIDDN’S SECURE SAFEDISK SOLUTIONS

* FIRST MARKET TO BE ADDRESSED WILL BE SCANDINAVIA