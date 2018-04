April 9 (Reuters) - HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA:

* DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING

* DALLAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AS HAS BEEN ALLOCATED 2,497,626 SHARES IN RIGHTS ISSUE

* FOLLOWING ISSUANCE OF OFFER SHARES, DALLAS ASSET MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD 5,697,626 SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)