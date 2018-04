April 27 (Reuters) - H.I.G. Capital:

* H.I.G. CAPITAL SIGNS A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ELEKEIROZ, A LEADING CHEMICALS MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL, FROM ITAÚSA

* H.I.G. CAPITAL SAYS WILL ACQUIRE 96.5% OF ELEKEIROZ S.A. SHARES FROM ITAUSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAU SA