May 2 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc:

* HIGH ARCTIC ANNOUNCES THE CHANGE TO ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, BRIAN PETERS EFFECTIVE MAY 18TH, 2018

* JAMES HODGSON HAS AGREED TO ACCEPT APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018