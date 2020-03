March 18 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :

* HIGH ARCTIC PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS

* SUSPENDING ALL DRILLING OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY - CO HAS IMPLEMENTED PLANS TO REDUCE DEPENDENCE ON INTERNATIONAL ROTATIONAL STAFF FOR REMAINDER OF ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN PNG