May 10 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc:

* HIGH ARCTIC REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE C$53.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$55.3 MILLION

* QTRLY FUNDS PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.22

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08