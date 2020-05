BRIEF-High Arctic Reports Quarterly Net Loss Per Share Of $0.04

May 14 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc:

* HIGH ARCTIC ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES- QTRLY FUNDS PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.04

* CO’S NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED UNTIL SUCH TIME AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC STABILIZES

* WE CANNOT OFFER ANY MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE OR OUTLOOK TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS AT THIS TIME

* HIGH ARCTIC-IN ANTICIPATION OF SLOWING CUSTOMER DEMAND ADOPTED MEASURES LIKE 30% TO 50% WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO EXECUTIVE, MANAGEMENT&SUPPORT PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: