BRIEF-High Co Fy Recurring Operating Profit Down At 12.1 Million Euros

March 20 (Reuters) - HIGH CO SA:

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* FY GROSS MARGIN PROFIT EUR ‍​82.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN GROWTH HIGHER THAN THAT OF 2017‍​

* FY ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE NET PROFIT EUR ‍​8.5 MILLION, DOWN 1.9 VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS GROWTH OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

* IN 2018 FINANCIAL SOURCES TO BE DEVOTED TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BETWEEN EUR 1.0 MILLION AND EUR 2.0 MILLION ‍​

* IN 2018, TO GIVE PRIORITY IN FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO SHARE BUYBACK AT BETWEEN EUR 0.5 MILLION AND EUR 1.0 MLN‍​

* IN 2018, SEES GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ABOVE THAT OF 2017 AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES‍​