BRIEF-High Fashion International Updates On Retrial Regarding Customs Proceedings

April 25 (Reuters) - High Fashion International Ltd :

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 26 APRIL 2018​

* RECEIVES JUDGMENT FOR RETRIAL MADE BY SHAOXING INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE’S COURT ON CUSTOMS PROCEEDINGS

* RETRIAL FOR MATTERS INCLUDING THAT HIGH FASHION CHINA ILLICITLY TRANSPORTED COMMON GOODS WITHOUT PAYING CUSTOMS DUTY

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENTS ON UPDATES ON CUSTOMS PROCEEDINGS TO IMPORT OF CERTAIN MACHINERY PARTS & APPAREL ACCESSORIES BY UNIT

* CO & HIGH FASHION CHINA REVIEWING JUDGMENT & DO NOT ACCEPT JUDGMENT'S RATIONALE;HIGH FASHION CHINA CONSIDERING APPEAL