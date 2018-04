April 4 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc:

* HIGH LINER FOODS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

* APPOINTMENT OF ROD HEPPONSTALL AS COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018

* HEPPONSTALL WILL ASSUME CEO POSITION FROM HENRY DEMONE, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF HIGH LINER FOODS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)