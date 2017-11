Nov 9 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc:

* HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31

* QTRLY ‍SALES AS REPORTED INCREASED BY $52.3 MILLION TO $282.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $230.4 MILLION​

* HIGH LINER FOODS INC - ‍COMPANY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3.6%​

* HIGH LINER FOODS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.18​

* HIGH LINER FOODS INC - ‍BOARD APPROVED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF CAD$0.145 PER SHARE ON CO‘S COMMON SHARES PAYABLE ON DECEMBER 15 TO HOLDERS OF RECORD ON DEC 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: