Feb 21 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc:

* HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.19

* QTRLY ‍SALES INCREASED BY $54.2 MILLION TO $263.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $208.8 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43‍​

Q4, FY 2017‍ NET INCOME REFLECTS NON-CASH INCOME TAX RECOVERY OF $11.2 MILLION DUE TO TCJA