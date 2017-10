Aug 14 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc-

* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* High Liner Foods Inc qtrly ‍sales as reported increased by $8.0 million to $232.4 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: