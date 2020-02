BRIEF-High Liner Foods Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.17

Feb 26 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc:

* HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09

* DURING DEC., RECEIVED NOTICE OF APPROVAL OF EXCLUSION REQUEST REGARDING TARIFFS ON CERTAIN GOODS IMPORTED FROM CHINA

* EXCLUSION MAY RESULT IN THE RECOVERY OF TARIFFS PREVIOUSLY PAID

* NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO ESTIMATE TIMING OR AMOUNT OF ANY RECOVERY

* REVIEWING OPTIONS, SHOULD THEY BE REQUIRED, TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF ANY PROLONGED DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY FROM CORONAVIRUS