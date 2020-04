BRIEF-HighCo Q1 Gross Profit Down At 20.79 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - High Co SA:

* HIGHCO: Q1 2020 GROSS PROFIT

* Q1 2020 GROSS PROFIT OF EUR 20.79 M, DOWN 10.3% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND LFL

* MORE PRONOUNCED DECLINE EXPECTED IN Q2 2020 THAN IN Q1

* AT END-MARCH, GROSS CASH (EXCLUDING OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL) TOTALLED EUR 7.8 M (EUR 10.56 M AT 31 DECEMBER 2019)

* PROPOSAL TO ALLOCATE ALL 2019 EARNINGS TO RESERVES, TO BE PUT FORWARD AT NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

* SUSPENSION OF NON-PRIORITY INVESTMENTS (CAPEX);

* COVID-19: Q2 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED EVEN HARDER BY GOVERNMENT MEASURES AND TO SHOW A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE BOTH IN AND OUTSIDE FRANCE

* SUSPENSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* BUSINESS DECLINE IN Q1 2020 DESPITE A POSITION OF SLIGHT GROWTH AT END-FEBRUARY