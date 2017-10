Sept 20 (Reuters) - Highcroft Investments Plc:

* John hewitt to resign as a director and non-executive chairman with immediate effect for personal reasons

* Nomination committee has started recruitment process for position of non-executive chairman

* Highcroft investments - until appointment is made simon costa, non-executive director and senior independent director, will assume role of acting non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)