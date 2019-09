Sept 11 (Reuters) - Highfield Resources Ltd:

* HIGHFIELD RESOURCES SIGNS MOU FOR OFFTAKE FROM MUGA POTASH MINE

* MOU SIGNED WITH AMEROPA AG FOR SALE OF 250,000 TONNES OF MOP

* PRODUCT WILL BE A COMBINATION OF BOTH STANDARD, GRANULAR MOP WITH CO HAVING OPTION TO INCREASE TO 300,000 METRIC TONNES/ANNUM Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m590IN] Further company coverage: