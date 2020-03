March 17 (Reuters) - Highland Gold Mining Ltd:

* RECEIVES EXPLORATION LICENCE FOR KRASNAYA GORKA DEPOSIT

* LICENCE WAS ISSUED FOR SEVEN YEARS TO ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY AO MNOGOVERSHINNOYE

* KRASNAYA GORKA CONTAINS PROGNOSTICATED RESOURCES OF GOLD, SILVER, LEAD, ZINC, COPPER AND MOLYBDENUM

* SEES START OF WORKS IN KRASNAYA GORKA IN 2021