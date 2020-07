July 9 (Reuters) - Highland Gold Mining Ltd:

* HIGHLAND GOLD - AFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 290,000-300,000 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT IN 2020

* HIGHLAND GOLD - FIRST HALF OF YEAR TOTAL PRODUCTION WAS 125,347 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT

* HIGHLAND GOLD - HIGHLAND GOLD'S FOUR OPERATING MINES PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 61,357 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT IN Q2 2020