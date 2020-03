March 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Highland Gold Mining :

* HGM UPDATES ON COVID-19 POLICIES AND MEASURES

* SAYS AT PRESENT, NO EMPLOYEES OF HIGHLAND GOLD ARE KNOWN TO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS

* SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY DISRUPTIONS TO ITS MINING AND PROCESSING PLANT OPERATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* SAYS LIKEWISE, COMPANY IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN