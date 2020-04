April 22 (Reuters) - Highland Gold Mining Ltd:

* PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 63,482 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT IN Q1 2020, IN-LINE WITH PRODUCTION FORECASTS FOR QUARTER (Q1 2019: 71,961 OZ)

* SAYS COMPANY AFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 290,000-300,000 OZ OF GOLD AND GOLD EQUIVALENT IN 2020

* SAYS PRODUCTION AND SALES WERE UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AS MINE SHIFTS WERE EXTENDED UNTIL 01 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)