June 29 (Reuters) - Highland Gold Mining Ltd:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* SAYS HIGHLAND GOLD’S MINING AND PROCESSING PLANT OPERATIONS, SUPPLY CHAIN, AND SALES CONTINUE WITHOUT DISRUPTION DESPITE PANDEMIC

* SAYS WORK ON CAPITAL CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS ALSO CONTINUES AS PLANNED, INCLUDING BELAYA GORA PROCESSING PLANT UPGRADE, NOVOSHIROKINSKOYE (“NOVO”) CAPACITY EXPANSION, AND KEKURA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)