May 23 (Reuters) - Highlands Pacific Ltd:

* A$15 MILLION TO BE RAISED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO COBALT 27 AT PREMIUM PRICE OF A10.5 CENTS PER HIGHLANDS SHARE

* COBALT 27 TO PAY HIGHLANDS US$113 MILLION UNDER A STREAMING AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF FUTURE PRODUCTION FROM RAMU NICKEL COBALT MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: