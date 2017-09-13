BRIEF-Highlight China IoT International says Gao Zhiyin tendered his resignation as executive director

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Highlight China Iot International Ltd :
* Gao Zhiyin has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be chairman of board
* Gao Zhiping has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be CEO
* Zhi Hua has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board
* Lam Kai Yeung has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Lam Kai Yeung ceased to be chief financial officer
* Yuan Xiaolei has been appointed as chief financial officer of company
* Resignation of Gao Zhiyin and Gao Zhiping as executive directors was due to change in control of company