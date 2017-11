BRIEF-Highlight Communications 9-mth ‍EBIT of CHF 15.8 million

Nov 22 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES AT CHF 249.5 MILLION 10.4% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT OF CHF 15.8 MILLION SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 19.4 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT CHF 9.0 MILLION, DOWN BY CHF 2.5 MILLION AGAINST SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* ‍CONTINUES TO FORECAST FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF BETWEEN CHF 360 MILLION AND CHF 380 MILLION​

* CONTINUES TO SEE CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF BETWEEN CHF 18 MILLION AND CHF 20 MILLION FOR 2017​