BRIEF-Highlight Communications FY Net Profit Attributable To Shareholders At CHF 22.7 Million​

March 28 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HIGHLIGHT GROUP WITH A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2017

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES OF CHF 374.3 MILLION AT UPPER END OF EXPECTATIONS​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS IMPROVED BY 15.2% TO CHF 22.7 MILLION​

* ‍WILL PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.20 PER ENTITLED SHARE FOR 2017​

* ‍IS EXPECTING CONSOLIDATED SALES OF BETWEEN CHF 520 MILLION AND CHF 540 MILLION FOR 2018​

* HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS - ‍IS EXPECTING NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BETWEEN CHF 18 MILLION AND CHF 20 MILLION FOR 2018​